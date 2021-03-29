Inter Milan set Romelu Lukaku asking price at  £100 million amidst interest from Chelsea and Barcelona - Reports

Inter Milan will reportedly command a fee in the range of £100 million from any club interested in signing Romelu Lukaku. Barcelona and Chelsea are rumored to be the clubs leading the race for the 27-year-old's signature.

According to the Daily Star, Inter Milan are desperate to keep hold of Lukaku in the summer as they continue to improve under Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri are, however, open to the idea of selling their most prized asset due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Romelu Lukaku has been in scintillating goal-scoring form since joining Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019. After struggling to cope with the weight of expectations at United, Lukaku chose to leave the Red Devils after just two seasons with the club.

The Belgian has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe during his time with Inter Milan. He has scored 59 goals and provided 85 assists for Antonio Conte's side.

Romelu Lukaku has been in imperious form this season, scoring 19 goals in 26 appearances in Serie A for the Italian giants. His performances for Inter Milan have also made him one of the most sought-after strikers on the continent.

Barcelona have been keen to sign a top-quality forward since Luis Suarez left the club to join Atletico Madrid last season. The Catalans have been short of goal-scoring options this season, with most of the responsibility falling on the shoulders of Lionel Messi.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are a club on the rise once again. The Blues have been unstoppable under the management of Thomas Tuchel, and have gone fourteen games unbeaten in all competitions.

Chelsea's lack of goal-scoring threat, however, continues to be a worry for Tuchel, who is keen to sign a striker in the summer transfer window. There are also doubts over the future of Olivier Giroud, who could depart Chelsea in the summer in search of more playing time.

Chelsea could make a move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter if they fail in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Telegraph 😯 pic.twitter.com/wkqnzN2kfA — Goal (@goal) March 27, 2021

Barcelona and Chelsea will look to Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Erling Haaland

Advertisement

Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Romelu Lukaku, who continues to impress for Inter Milan

Barcelona and Chelsea are among a number of Europe's top clubs linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is rumored to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, and is likely to join Los Blancos this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have reportedly put Romelu Lukaku on their transfer radar... Could you imagine the Belgian at Barcelona? Would it be a good signing?🤯⚽️ #Barcelona #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/jE0UhyVMpv — Football Transfers⚽️ (@Transfers) March 26, 2021

Romelu Lukaku could prove to be the perfect alternative for Erling Haaland. The 27-year-old has a wealth of experience, is continuing to develop, and is in the form of his life. Lukaku would also be a cheaper alternative to Haaland, who is valued at an eye-watering €180 million by Dortmund.