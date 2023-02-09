Barcelona closely following young midfielder who has been compared to Jude Bellingham and Pedri: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are closely following Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel 'Gabri' Veiga. The youngster has previously been compared to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Pedri.

Veiga, 20, has established himself as a crucial player for Celta Vigo. He has made 22 appearances for the club's senior team this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Club president Joan Laporta is a keen admirer of the player and wants to add him to the Catalan club's midfield. Laporta believes the player possesses the finesse of Pedri and Gavi and could fit in well with the duo.

Veiga came up through the youth ranks of Celta and has made 38 appearances for the club's senior team so far.

A Madroa. Principales goleadores españoles de LaLiga tras 20 jornadas (ya no es casualidad):Joselu (11 goles)Iago Aspas (9)Borja Iglesias (9)Brais Méndez (7)Morata (7)Sancet (7)Gabri Veiga (6)A Madroa. Principales goleadores españoles de LaLiga tras 20 jornadas (ya no es casualidad): Joselu (11 goles) 💙Iago Aspas (9) 💙💙Borja Iglesias (9) 💙Brais Méndez (7) 💙Morata (7)Sancet (7)Gabri Veiga (6) 💙💙A Madroa. https://t.co/t1EQNDNKDB

Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future looks uncertain and the veteran midfielder could be heading to the exit door in the summer. Hence, the Catalan club are looking for options elsewhere. Apart from Veiga, the Blaugrana are also interested in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman speaks about the team's performances under Xavi

Xavi has guided his team well

Xavi took charge of Barcelona after Ronald Koeman was released from his duties last season. The Catalan club have since made a stunning transformation.

Barca recently won their thirst trophy under Xavi's tutelage after defeating Real Madrid by a scoreline of 3-1 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. The Catalonian giants are also atop the La Liga table at the moment.

Speaking about the club's recent run of form, Koeman said (via Barca Universal):

“Barça are doing great. I watched Barcelona vs Real Madrid, they played amazing football. They were so good. But, yeah, if you get up to 10-12 new players, things get a little easier. It depends on the quality of the squad. During my time that was different.”

Barca currently have 53 points on the board after 21 league games, eight clear of Real Madrid in second. Xavi's men will return to action on February 12 as they take on Villarreal in a La Liga away clash.

B/R Football @brfootball



They've won La Liga all 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 times they've had at least an 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-point advantage at the top during the season Barcelona are 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.They've won La Liga all 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 times they've had at least an 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-point advantage at the top during the season Barcelona are 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid. They've won La Liga all 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 times they've had at least an 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-point advantage at the top during the season 8️⃣ https://t.co/r5scvItoyX

After their clash against the Yellow Submarine, the Blaugrana will host Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League on February 16.

