Barcelona ‘completely’ rule out signing of 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to Goal, Barcelona have completely ruled out the signing of Valencia’s Carlos Soler.

Carlos Soler was reportedly offered to Barcelona by the now-sacked Valencia president Anil Murthy. Valencia owner Peter Lim and rumored new head coach Gennaro Gattuso (as per Football Espana) have already sanctioned the sale of several players. The club will look to recoup around €60 million to avoid going into a loss.

Valencia are reportedly looking to offload the likes of Gonçalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, José Luis Gayà and Jasper Cillesen. However, considering Barcelona’s delicate financial situation, Joan Laporta reportedly turned down a move for Soler.

The Catalan club reportedly makes up for 60% of the total losses La Liga has incurred in the last financial year.

Despite initial reports claiming that there was interest from Barcelona for Carlos Soler, a move has reportedly been completely ruled out for the time being.

Barcelona expected to remain active in the transfer window despite difficult financial situation

It is clear that Xavi Hernandez is intent on making new signings that can help his team reach the next level. Barcelona were long-linked with a number of strikers and wingers, although the situation has slightly changed due to Ousmane Dembele’s form in recent months.

The club have reportedly still no new deal with Dembele, although they have reopened contract talks again (as per ESPN). Chelsea are reportedly the frontrunners to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer. The Blaugrana do need to bring down their wage bill and have been linked with multiple sales in order to raise money.

Among the biggest names is Frenkie de Jong, who the Spanish club want to recoup a big transfer fee from. Manchester United have been closely linked and as reported by Sports Illustrated, De Jong is now open to a move.

While many names are headed out the exit door, the club are working on reinforcing their squad as well.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have reportedly been snapped up, although the club is reportedly struggling to register them (according to Football Espana).

Robert Lewandowski is also expected to join the La Liga side, as he is reportedly 'desperate' for an exit from Bayern Munich (as per FCBN). The club has also been linked with Leeds United winger Raphinha, who is reportedly a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

While the Blaugrana’s financial troubles are still not over, the club can yet be expected to make multiple signings in the coming window.

