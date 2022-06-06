Chelsea edge closer to completing move for 25-year-old superstar after PSG pull out of race to sign forward - Reports 

Chelsea have received a major boost in their efforts to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly ending their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Dembele's future has been under speculation with his contract at Barcelona set to expire this summer. PSG had held an interest in the French winger and were suggested to have had a deal for the Barcelona player 95% done.

However, it appears the Ligue 1 champions have now pulled out of the race for Dembele's signature. SPORT (via Mail) reports that the French side will instead look to strengthen their midfield.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ousmane Dembele's future could be resolved this week. The player's camp are negotiating with other clubs, but PSG appear to have dropped out of the race. The options Dembele has on the table now are Chelsea and Barça.



{Sport} Ousmane Dembele's future could be resolved this week. The player's camp are negotiating with other clubs, but PSG appear to have dropped out of the race. The options Dembele has on the table now are Chelsea and Barça.{Sport}

PSG had been keen admirers of Dembele, with former director Leonardo looking to pursue a deal. However, Luis Campos has replaced Leonardo at the Parc des Princes and he is looking at reinforcing the Parisians' midfield rather than their attack.

It comes as a huge boost for Chelsea, who are now the frontrunners to sign Dembele this summer.

Story continues below ad

The 25-year-old played under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Dembele made 49 appearances under the German tactician, scoring 10 goals and creating 21 assists. Tuchel was at the helm at BvB when Barcelona signed the Frenchman for a huge €105 million (£97million).

Barca are eager to keep Dembele but are not fully confident in doing so. According to the report, the Blaugrana haven't held any more meetings since the winger rejected their last offer. A decision over Dembele's future could reportedly come as soon as next week.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have offered a 4-year contract for Ousmane Dembélé!



The English club are now in pole position to sign the French winger.



(Source: Sport) Chelsea have offered a 4-year contract for Ousmane Dembélé!The English club are now in pole position to sign the French winger.(Source: Sport) 🚨 Chelsea have offered a 4-year contract for Ousmane Dembélé! 🇨🇵The English club are now in pole position to sign the French winger. ⚡(Source: Sport) https://t.co/y6LJsaZAAA

Story continues below ad

PSG star Presnel Kimpembe happy in Paris despite reported Chelsea interest

Presnel Kimpembe (right) has drawn interest from Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, with Thomas Tuchel eager to freshen up his defense.

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger, who has joined Real Madrid on a four-year deal. They will also lose Andreas Christensen, who is headed to Barcelona. The Catalan giants, though, need to wait for their financial situation to improve to register the Dane.

Story continues below ad

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Thomas Tuchel would like Chelsea to line-up next season with both Jules Koundé and Presnel Kimpembe in his defence.



(Source: Sky Sports) Thomas Tuchel would like Chelsea to line-up next season with both Jules Koundé and Presnel Kimpembe in his defence.(Source: Sky Sports) 🚨 Thomas Tuchel would like Chelsea to line-up next season with both Jules Koundé and Presnel Kimpembe in his defence. 🇫🇷🔵(Source: Sky Sports) https://t.co/c2CRfdb8Yt

According to GOAL, Tuchel is reportedly eyeing a move for Kimpembe, who has impressed at the Parc des Princes for a number of seasons. However, Kimpembe appears to have immediately shot down any talk he could depart Paris, stating (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m in love with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a key moment for my career - I will be in talks with the board about the project.”

Chelsea may turn their attention to RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol or Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, as per goal GOAL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far