Barcelona: Confirmed signings and departures in this transfer window so far

In what has been an eventful month for Barcelona, a lot has changed with regard to players as well as the manager. Quique Setien received his marching orders soon after the club's embarrassing 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as Ronald Koeman replaced the Spaniard at the helm.

The former Barcelona defender joins a club that is in complete disarray on and off the pitch and has his work cut out for him to make them a force to be reckoned with once again.

So far this summer, the Catalan giants have attempted to fine-tune their squad and have snapped up as many as four first-team players. Barcelona officially released a statement earlier today and confirmed the arrivals of Trincao, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes and Miralem Pjanic, with the quarter set to join Koeman's squad for the forthcoming season.

While Pjanic is expected to become a pivotal member of the first-team squad, the young trio will look to get valuable experience and game time under their belts and become key players for the club in the coming years.

Lionel Messi Barcelona's biggest talking point so far for Koeman

Ronald Koeman has his work cut out for him at Barcelona

There's been major news in terms of outgoings as well. Ivan Rakitic rejoined Sevilla on a free transfer earlier this month, while Arthur joined Juventus in a deal that saw Pjanic arrive at the Camp Nou. Barcelona could also part ways with other key players this summer and are currently sweating over the future of their captain and talisman Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is eager to secure a transfer this summer and it remains to be seen if he gets his wish, with the club currently in talks with his father and agent Jorge to sort out the situation.

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is also close to sealing an exit, with Inter Milan frontrunners to secure his signature as things stand. Barcelona could undergo a mass exodus this summer, as Koeman attempts to freshen up his squad for the upcoming season.

In other news, Philippe Coutinho is back at Barcelona after his successful loan spell at Bayern Munich. The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly looking for a fresh start at the club and could get his Blaugrana career back on track under Koeman, who is reportedly keen on working with him.

