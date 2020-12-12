According to Sport, Barcelona are set to give up in their pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The Catalan giants are now preparing a move for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona made no secret of their intentions to bring back youth product Eric Garcia to the club in the summer. The Spaniard currently plays for Manchester City, and has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona in the past.

Manchester City announced in a press conference this summer that García had rejected a contract extension, despite ending the league campaign as City's first-choice partner for Aymeric Laporte.

Pep Guardiola's side signed Ruben Dias from Benfica, and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth to strengthen their defense. This has diminished Eric Garcia's playing time at Manchester City, and many believed the Spaniard would head back to Barcelona in January.

Barcelona have put Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martínez (22) from Ajax on their alternatives list as they're looking for a defender in January. Koeman likes the player, who despite his age already has experience in the Champions League, and is versatile. [sport] pic.twitter.com/oVRStbVtoY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2020

Barcelona are eager to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in January

Lisandro Martinez has impressed Barcelona's scouts

Barcelona's lack of finances however, means that they could struggle in the transfer market. Therefore, a deal for Eric Garcia may not be on the cards. The Catalans will now reportedly switch their focus to Ajax star Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona have signed a number of players from Ajax in the past. The club have signed the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest in the last couple of summers, and will be banking on their good relations with the Dutch club as they look to prize away another one of their stars.

Ronald Koeman's side are going through a massive injury crisis. The club are missing a number of key defensive players through injury such as Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, and Gerard Pique. The club are now looking to sign Martinez to add more options to their defense, and as a permanent replacement for the aging Pique.

Sport claims Barca boss Ronald Koeman has Manchester City man Garcia as his top priority, but would happily take the Ajax defender instead. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) December 11, 2020

It is suggested that Barcelona like Martinez because he is a young player who has already proven himself in the Champions League. Martinez is also versatile, and can play as a central defender, left-back, and as a defensive midfielder.

The report suggests that Barcelona are eager to sign Martinez on loan from Ajax, with an option to buy in the summer. However, it is not clear if the Dutch side would accept such a deal.