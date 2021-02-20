Barcelona consider summer move for PSG's Juan Bernat - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for PSG left-back Juan Bernat this summer.

The defender's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he can begin negotiations with other clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has a list of free agents that he would like to sign this summer. This list includes Gerginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. Juan Bernat is said to be a part of that list, as the Blaugrana are looking to sign a back-up for Jordi Alba.

Juan Bernat rose to prominence while playing for Valencia. After three seasons with the Spanish side, he made the move to Bayern Munich, where he won four Bundesliga titles and a DFB Pokal.

The full-back then signed for PSG in the summer of 2018. He has won two Ligue 1 titles with the club and even made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Barcelona have reportedly been in the market for a left-back in recent months and have been heavily linked with a move for Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya. Ronald Koeman is also rumored to be interested in promoting La Masia product Alejandro Balde to the first team in order to provide cover for Jordi Alba.

However, the Catalan giants have suffered severe financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and have a limited budget. This is seen as one of the main reasons why a move for Juan Bernat would make sense for Barcelona, as he will be a free agent.

Barcelona's potential move for Juan Bernat could prove to be a smart one

Juan Bernat would be a valuable player for any club

At 27, Juan Bernat is supposed to be at the peak of his powers. The Spaniard has played for a number of European clubs and has become a serial winner during his time at Bayern Munich and PSG.

His progress has, however, been hindered due to recurring knee injuries. He has missed 37 games for PSG in the last 5 months.

A move to Barcelona could see him rejuvenate his career.

However, PSG are reportedly interested in extending Juan Bernat's deal at the club and will offer him a four-year extension.