Barcelona dealt blow as key man picks up injury, set to be sidelined for up to 2 months - Reports

Barcelona has reportedly dealt a blow as Danish star Andreas Christensen picked up an injury and is reportedly set to be sidelined for up to two months. The 28-year-old defender signed for the Catalan club in 2022 on a four-year contract with a buyout clause of €500 million.

Andreas Christensen will not be available on the pitch for around two months as he has suffered an injury, as per @ReshadFCB on X. Barca Blaugranes reported that Christensen was absent from training on Friday, August 23, due to discomfort.

With recent reports of the Danish defender being out of action for a while, there has been no specific information announced about the injury. However, it is believed to be related to his persisting Achilles issue.

During a recent press conference, Hansi Flick spoke about Christensen and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"As he is now, he cannot help the team. Last year he played a few games with problems and we have to look after him. He is a very good defender and it is important for the club to have him at 100%. He cannot help us at only 80%."

La Blaugrana are set to face Athletic Club in their next La Liga fixture on August 24, at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Newcastle reportedly targeting Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Premier League giants Newcastle United are interested in signing Barcelona star Andreas Christensen this summer, as per The Daily Mail. The Magpies were reportedly keen on bringing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but had four of their bids rejected.

Even after parting ways with German star Ilkay Gundogan, La Blaugrana are reportedly still facing financial trouble with the registration of their new signing Dani Olmo, and are reportedly willing to sell Christensen now.

Andreas Christensen started his senior career with his boyhood club Chelsea in 2014 and continued at Stamford Bridge till 2022. He was also on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach for two seasons (2015–2017) during his tenure at the Blues.

The Chelsea graduate scored three goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances for Barcelona last season. His contract with the Catalan club is valid until June 30, 2026.

