Barcelona dealt blow as star forward unlikely to feature in UCL clash against Napoli - Reports

Barcelona have been plunged into more worry as star forward Ferran Torres remains unavailable to play in their UEFA Champions League match against Napoli on March 12.

La Blaugrana are keen to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which may be their only realistic chance of silverware this season. They will take on Napoli in the second leg at home on Tuesday, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg.

Serie A champions Napoli have struggled for most of the season, with their form costing two managers their jobs at the club this season. They have, however, turned things around since the arrival of Francesco Calzona just before their Champions League last-16 first leg last month. They are unbeaten in their last five games, winning twice.

Meanwhile, Barcelona players have had multiple injury issues this season, forcing manager Xavi to make many changes in his squad. The latest disappointment is the unavailability of Ferran Torres, who was thought to be close to a return.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the 24-year-old forward is still not in team training, having missed the side's last seven games. He picked up his hamstring injury against Osasuna in late January and has been out since then.

Torres has contributed 11 goals and three assists in 32 appearances for Barcelona this season, making him one of their more productive forwards. His absence has been felt in the squad, as João Felix is not a natural replacement for him in his position.

Ferran Torres will join the likes of Frankie De Jong and Pedri in watching on from the sidelines on Tuesday. Both midfielders joined the casualty list last week and will be unavailable for five weeks at least.

Joao Cancelo reiterates intention to remain at Barcelona

Portuguese full-back João Cancelo has said that he wants to remain a Barcelona player beyond this season. The 29-year-old is on loan at the Spanish champions, having joined last summer from Manchester City.

Cancelo told Gazzetta dello Sport that he idolises Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho, who also featured for the club. He also revealed his intention to remain in Spain beyond the season, expressing his pride in playing for the club.

He said via Goal:

"I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I’ve conquered everything with sacrifice.

"I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?"

Cancelo fell out of favour at the Etihad last season, leading to the club sending him out on loan to Bayern Munich for the second half of last season. The experienced full-back moved on a season-long loan to Barcelona, where he has been a key player. He has registered three goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions.