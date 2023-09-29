Barcelona dealt blow as star player gets subbed out with injury in La Liga fixture against Sevilla

Barcelona winger Raphinha has sustained an injury in their La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, their temporary home for the season.

Barca manager Xavi sprung a tactical surprise by playing the Brazilian in an unfamiliar No. 10 role. However, at around the half-hour mark, the 26-year-old experienced discomfort after a solo run and effort at goal.

Following a change of pace during his run, Raphinha seemingly injured his hamstring. Following assessment by the medical team, the winger was taken off in the 35th minute, with La Masia academy graduate Fermin Lopez taking his place.

Raphinha has started three of six league games for Barcelona this season, contributing two goals and an assist. Following his sending off in the goalless draw at Getafe on the opening weekend, the Brazilian missed two games before starting against Mallorca in midweek.

The extent of Raphinha's injury isn't known as of now, but the club will hope that it's not too serious to sideline the player for a while.

Barcelona boss Xavi hails teenage sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest players to have emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in recent years. The 16-year-old has already made waves for club and country.

Yamal has featured in all eight league games this season, starting four, contributing two assists. Ahead of the clash with Sevilla, manager Xavi hailed the winger (as per Barca Blaugranes):

"He is just 16, and there are moments in games where it shows. Football is not only played when you have the ball, there’s also the work without it. You have to track back your full-back if you’re a winger, and there’s a lot of physical effort involved.

"That’s when you can tell his age, and that’s why we need to protect him, manage the load and his minutes and the intense efforts he does. But when he plays there’s no question about it. His talent is incredible. I don’t see a bigger problem in the psychological aspect, if I’m honest. He is a really quiet kid, very calm. He’s dealing with everything very naturally."

Yamal's cut-back was diverted into his own net by Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos in the 76th minute. With the win, Barca continued their perfect home record this season as they returned to the top spot, albeit temporarily.