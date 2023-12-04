Barcelona dealt massive blow as star player could be ruled out for up to 3 months after picking up injury during international break - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen for close to three months after the first-choice goalkeeper got injured during the recent international break with Germany.

Ter Stegen, 31, who arrived at Barca in the summer of 2014, has made 394 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 165 clean sheets. That includes eight shutouts in 17 outings across competitions this term.

However, the Germany international suffered a back injury during the international break in November and is yet to recover. As per Barca Buzz, the 31-year-old is set to be out of action for two to three months.

He plans to visit specialists this week, with surgery a likely option, as conservative treatment has failed. The goalkeeper's absence is set to impact Barca, as he has been a key player for them in the last few seasons.

In Ter Stegen's absence, Barca won 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid in their last La Liga outing on Sunday (December 3). Xavi's side are third in the standings, with 34 points from 15 games, four points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

"I'm very happy and satisfied" - Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona eked out a hard-fought win over Atletico Madrid in a key La Liga outing at the weekend. On-loan attacker Joao Felix netted the only goal of a hard-fought game in the 28th minute.

Understandably, Barca manager Xavi was pleased with his players' efforts against a direct La Liga rival. However, he recockened that the margin of victory could have been bigger:

“The players stepped up their game. ... We could have put the game to bed much earlier, but I’m still very happy and satisfied. We are Barca, so we need to do is play like that all the time.

“Joao Felix worked very hard. He won back a lot of balls and was very well positioned. He looks happy, and I’m very pleased with him."

Barcelona take on second-placed Girona in their next La Liga outing on Sunday (December 10).