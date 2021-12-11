Barcelona dealt transfer blow as French striker unwilling to complete €60m Camp Nou switch: Reports

According to reports, striker Sebastien Haller has decided to stay at Ajax and will not leave the club to join Barcelona in the middle of the season. Haller joined the club from West Ham in January 2021. After a decent start at Ajax in the latter half of last season, he has stepped up his game even further this season.

This attracted the attention of Barcelona, who were even ready to send in a bid of €60 million for the striker. However, they have now fallen out of the race for his signature as the player has decided to remain put at Ajax this season.

Sebastian Haller has been a very important player for the club this season, especially in the Champions League. He has scored in his first six games in the Champions League, becoming the only player to do so.

Haller currently has scored 10 goals in the Champions League in just six games and is currently the top scorer in the competition. Haller scored four goals against Sporting CP in the first group stage game of the season and has not looked back ever since.

The Ivory Coast international has been sensational in the Eredivisie league as well, having 13 goal involvements in just 14 appearances for the club.

Given these performances, it's no surprise at all that Barcelona are interested in trying to lure Haller to join Barcelona. The lack of a striker has been very clear at the club this year. Barcelona are suffering with no quality choice available at that particular position due to Sergio Aguero's heart condition.

Barcelona’s summer signing, Sergio Aguero, has had a nightmare start to his career at Barcelona. His initial calf injury was followed by a heart condition which now rules him out playing for Barcelona indefinitely.

Martin Braithwaite remains injured and cannot be used by new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. This leaves only Luuk de Jong as a striker option for the club.

Luuk de Jong has not had the best of starts at Barcelona. Fans as well as the club are now eagerly waiting for his loan spell to end. Barcelona are therefore desperate to try and sign a striker in the January transfer window to try and turn things around this season.

Barcelona are interested in signing Sebastien Haller in the next transfer window. But despite being ready to table a €60 million bid, they may not be able to do so.

Sebastien Haller has no intention of leaving Ajax, especially not mid-season. Barcelona will thus have to turn their attention to other available strikers like Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Barcelona have already been unable to sign the likes of Karim Adeyemi. They are facing a tough time finding a good striker in the January transfer window. Only time will tell if Barcelona are able to secure the striker they are so desperately looking for.

