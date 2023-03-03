Barcelona dealt transfer blow as long-term target wants to stay at current club

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has expressed his wish to remain with the Bundesliga side despite Barcelona's interest. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Xavi's side, with the Blaugrana keen on luring him to the Camp Nou in the summer

However, Pavard, 26, insists that he's happy at Bayern and that he never pushed to leave the Allianz Arena. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’ve never said I wanted to go. I’m at a very big club. I feel comfortable here at Bayern.”

Barcelona have shown interest in Pavard amid their right-back issue, per Football Espana.

They allowed Hector Bellerin to leave in January and join Sporting CP for €1 million. Jules Kounde has played in the role but is predominantly a centre-back, while Sergi Roberto has also filled in at right-back.

Pavard was Barca's right-back target for the summer, and he has impressed for the Bavarians this season.

The Frenchman has featured 29 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He netted in Bayern's 3-0 win over Xavi's side at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

However, it appears that the Blaugrana will have to look elsewhere, with Pavard seemingly eager to remain with Julian Nagelsmann's side. They have been linked with a move for Villarreal's Juan Foyth, who could cost around €30 million.

Barcelona interested in Sofyan Amrabat as Franck Kessie's replacement

Amrabat (above) could replace Kessie at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona signed Franck Kessie as a free agent last summer, but the Ivorian midfielder has struggled so far. He has failed to become a regular starter for Xavi's side, starting 11 of 28 games, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Kessie's time at the Camp Nou may be coming to a quick end, and the Blaugrana are already lining up his replacement. According to Tutto Mercato Web, the La Liga leaders are in contact with Fiorientina's Amrabat. They were in talks with the Moroccan in January over a potential move.

Amrabat was a standout performer for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has also been in fine form for La Viola this season, featuring in 32 games. If Kessie is sold in the summer, Barcelona could look to make a move for Fiorentina's Amrabat.

However, the Serie A side are looking to tie the midfielder down to a new deal. He has a year left in his contract, having joined the club from Hellas Verona in 2020.

