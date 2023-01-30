Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin close to sealing surprise loan exit: Reports

Sporting CP are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin in a surprise loan move. The Liga Portugal side want to bring in the Spaniard as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who is close to completing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bellerin joined the Catalan club in the summer on a free transfer. The full-back, however, has made only seven appearances since his arrival, including only three as a starter. Bellerin is yet to manage a goal or assist for the Catalans and has largely been underwhelming.

According to David Ornstein, Barcelona are keen on moving on the Spaniard, with the perfect opportunity presenting itself in Sporting's sale of Porro to Spurs.

Offloading the former La Masia graduate from their wage bill would help the Blaugrana free up some much-needed space in their wage bill as well. The likes of Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto, and Eric Garcia have all been used by Barcelona manager Xavi ahead of Bellerin.

Bellerin made his return to Camp Nou after a decade with Arsenal. He spent last season as an Arsenal player out on loan at Real Betis, registering five assists in 32 games and helping the Andalusian club win the Copa del Rey.

Due to his proven experience in Spain, the Catalan giants hoped that Hector Bellerin could have given the team some much-needed cover at right-back. That hasn't quite been the case and the Spaniard looks on his way out of the club.

Sporting CP are currently fourth in the Liga Portugal table, with 32 points on the board from 17 games. They currently trail league leaders Benfica by 15 points, having played a game fewer.

Xavi's side, meanwhile, are leading the race for the La Liga title. They currently have 47 points from 18 games this campaign.

Barcelona's defense has been solid this season despite Hector Bellerin's poor form

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

While Hector Bellerin has failed to make a positive impact for the Catalan giants, Barcelona have been phenomenal defensively so far this season. Especially in La Liga, Xavi's team have been the best in terms of their defensive performances.

They have conceded only six goals in the league this season in 18 games this campaign. Three of them they conceded in a single game against Real Madrid. Hence, the fact that they have let in only three goals in the rest of their 17 games is quite extraordinary.

