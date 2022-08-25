Barcelona defender set to have medical in Italy this week ahead of Serie A move - reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, defender Samuel Umtiti has completed a loan move from Barcelona to Serie A side Lecce. His medical at the club will take place this week.

Umtiti arrived at Barcelona in 2016 from Olympique Lyon. He has made a total of 133 appearances for the Catalan club. However, his form in recent times has not been good.

To add to that, Barcelona recently signed Joules Kounde from Sevilla for a fee of £55 million. Further defensive reinforcements in the form of Andreas Christensen arrived as the former Chelsea player was signed on a free transfer.

The French centre-back has slipped down Xavi Hernandez's pecking order. The club are also looking to offload players as they want to accommodate their new signings on the wage bill.

Hence, they decided to get rid of Umtiti. The player would also like to have some game time under his belt with the 2022 FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon. Ditting on the bench could severely hamper his chances of earning a spot in the star-studded French squad.

Umtiti won seven major trophies during his time at the Camp Nou. Two LaLiga titles, three Copa Del Rey trophies and two Spanish Supercup honors are the highlights of his Barcelona career.

Umtiti is experienced at the international level as he has made 31 appearances for the French senior team, scoring four goals.

Barcelona are looking to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal

Barcelona are keen on signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal as the Gunners' right-back has fallen down the pecking order at The Emirates.

Bellerin spent the 2021-22 season out on loan at Real Betis. He helped the LaLiga club secure fifth position in the league. To add to that, Betis lifted the Copa Del Rey title as well.

Hector Bellerin might leave Arsenal soon

Bellerin has made a massive 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and providing 29 assists. However, the likes of Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White are preferred over the Spaniard by Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

The Catalan club, meanwhile, are looking to offload right-back Sergino Dest. The player has fallen out of favor of manager Xavi Hernandez.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana have asked Bellerin to wait till the end of the transfer window and not rush to a decision. The player has a year left on his current contract with the Gunners.

