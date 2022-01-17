Barcelona defender set to undergo surgery after picking up injury in training

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to undergo surgery after picking up a foot injury in training on Monday, as confirmed by the La Liga club.

The Blaugrana have said that Umtiti suffered a blow to his right foot during training on Monday. The France international, who fractured his fifth metatarsal bone, will now go under the knife to fix his injury.

Barcelona have confirmed that the 28-year-old will undergo surgery on Tuesday under the supervision of the club's medical services. An official statement on the Blaugrana website read:

"The first team player Samuel Umtiti took a blow to his right foot in training on Monday, and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone. The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the club's medical services supervising. Another press release will be issued when the surgery has taken place."

total Barça @totalBarca Samuel Umtiti: fracture in the metatarsal of his right foot. He will require surgery and will be out for THREE MONTHS.



Speechless. Samuel Umtiti: fracture in the metatarsal of his right foot. He will require surgery and will be out for THREE MONTHS. Speechless. https://t.co/FHoQSHzB9c

The La Liga giants have not set a time frame on when Umtiti would return to action following his surgery. However, there have been suggestions that the Frenchman could be sidelined for as long as three months.

Barcelona are expected to provide another update on Umtiti on Tuesday. The defender will hope to return to action before the season ends.

Samuel Umtiti's injury is a blow to Barcelona's transfer hopes

Samuel Umtiti only put pen to paper on a new contract with Barcelona last week. Despite the fresh deal, Xavi's side have been keen to move the Frenchman during the ongoing transfer window.

B/R Football @brfootball Samuel Umtiti will undergo surgery after breaking a bone in his foot, Barcelona announce.



The defender recently signed a new contract and was linked with a January loan move. Samuel Umtiti will undergo surgery after breaking a bone in his foot, Barcelona announce.The defender recently signed a new contract and was linked with a January loan move. https://t.co/qra9WEloDF

Newcastle United are interested in signing Umtiti on loan from Barcelona this month. However, the Frenchman's latest injury has handed a blow to the Blaugrana's transfer plans.

With Umtiti set to go under the knife on Tuesday, a move away from Camp Nou is unlikely for the defender this month. That means they will be forced to keep their plans of offloading the 28-year-old on the backburner for now.

The Spanish giants will instead have to turn their attention towards helping Umtiti return to action. It remains to be seen when the defender is able to resume training after his surgery.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are likely to turn to other defensive targets following Umtiti's injury, but the Frenchman remains unlikely to move to St. James' Park. Eddie Howe's side are keen to strengthen their backline this month, so it remains to be seen whom they bring in.

Edited by Bhargav