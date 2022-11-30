Barcelona director makes incredible 'last dance' claim involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has backed Lionel Messi to be back at Barcelona soon. However, the Dutchman has hinted that the 'last dance' could be after the end of the Argentine's footballing career.

The Argentine left Barcelona in 2021 after Barcelona failed to renew his contract. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and is heading towards the end of his contract in Ligue 1 next summer.

"Maybe could be after the end of his professional career... but Barça & Messi deserve one last hug, last dance together". Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff on Leo Messi's possible return: "Barça and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear", tells RAC1"Maybe could be after the end of his professional career... but Barça & Messi deserve one last hug, last dance together". Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff on Leo Messi's possible return: "Barça and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear", tells RAC1 🚨🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCB"Maybe could be after the end of his professional career... but Barça & Messi deserve one last hug, last dance together". https://t.co/f23M5V8Bbn

Speaking to RAC1, Cruyff claimed that Barcelona and the playmaker need each other. He added that the club legend deserves a chance to play for the Catalan side again, but admitted that it might not happen. He said:

"What I made clear to the president as well is that there has to be an affinity for a legend like him. Barcelona and [Lionel] Messi must meet again. It may be after his career. They both deserve it. Barça and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear."

He added:

"Maybe could be after the end of his professional career... but Barça & Messi deserve one last hug, last dance together."

Barcelona want Lionel Messi back at Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed he wants Lionel Messi back at the club.

He heaped praise on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, claiming that he is the best player in the club's history and told CSB Sports:

"He's [Lionel Messi] the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on. I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it."

He added:

"I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski and other players in the summer after activating levers to control their financial issues. They are still looking to balance their books, but are keen on bringing the players to the club to win titles.

