Barcelona director reveals stance on Memphis Depay’s future amid rumors of January exit

Barcelona director Jordi Cryuff has revealed the club's stance on the future of star forward Memphis Depay. The Netherlands international has been widely linked with an exit from Camp Nou in recent weeks.

However, Barcelona director Jordi Cryuff has rubbished rumors of Memphis Depay's potential exit from the club in January.

Cryuff has claimed that it makes no sense for the Blaugrana to sell the Dutchman in January, with the club struggling to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Barca director has insisted that Depay is an excellent professional and would understand the club's stance.

He has also indicated that Depay could leave the Catalan giants on a free transfer next summer. Cryuff said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Why should we sell Depay in January if it’s difficult to sign new players because of Financial Fair Play? He’s always been a great professional.

“He can be really helpful. Free agent in June? We will see in the next months.”

Depay made his dream switch to Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after his contract expired at Olympique Lyonnais.

The versatile attacker ended his debut season at Camp Nou as the club's top-scorer with 13 goals but has struggled for game time this season.

However, he has become a bit-part player this season following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Depay has played just 131 minutes of football for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, scoring once in the process.

Manchester United emerged as a surprise candidate for Depay's signature after the Red Devils parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo under unusual circumstances.

Depay previously had a forgettable stint at Old Trafford, having arrived at Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

He spent just one and a half years at the Premier League club, making 53 appearances and scoring on just seven occasions.

Barcelona set to face competition for priority midfield target

Barcelona are reportedly set to face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Both Xavi Hernandez and Erik ten Hag are believed to be huge admirers of the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Manchester United are willing to pay the £51.4m release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. (AS)

Barca are known to be a long-term admirer of Zubimendi, with Xavi Hernandez viewing him as the heir to Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has his current deal expiring next summer and is reportedly keen on a new adventure, having spent his entire career on Barca's books.

However, Manchester United are looking to take advantage of Barcelona's financial struggles and resolve their own midfield issues with Zubimendi.

