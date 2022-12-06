Manchester United and Barcelona set to battle it out for 23-year-old Spanish midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United are set to battle it out with Barcelona for the signature of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per reports by The Mirror.

According to reports, both clubs are closely monitoring the situation, as both Xavi Hernandez and Erik ten Hag are huge admirers of the technically gifted midfielder.

The Red Devils reportedly believe they have an advantage over Barcelona due to the latter's financial struggles.

However, Real Sociedad are believed to be confident about keeping the defensive midfielder for the foreseeable future.

Martin Zubimendi signed a contract extension with the La Liga side just a few months ago but has a £51 million release clause in his deal.

The Real Sociedad hierarchy expects him to stay put at the Anoeta Stadium and help them qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bolstered his midfield ranks this summer immediately after taking charge at Old Trafford. He has brought in two experienced midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, who have made an immediate impact.

Manchester United are ‘willing to pay’ the release clause of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Manchester United are said to have watched the 23-year-old closely during their recent European outings against Sociedad.



Manchester United are 'willing to pay' the release clause of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Manchester United are said to have watched the 23-year-old closely during their recent European outings against Sociedad.

However, both of them turn 31 next year and that is why Ten Hag is believed to be looking for a top-class midfield operator.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of Zubimendi, with Xavi Hernandez viewing him as the heir to Sergio Busquets.

Busquets' contract at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023, and he is thought to be keen on a new adventure.

The veteran midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham. He could potentially reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the USA, who have also been linked with Inter Miami.

Zubimendi came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and already has 114 senior appearances to his name for the White and Blues.

Capped once by Spain so far, he was one of the most high-profile players to have missed out on Luis Enrique's 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Manchester United keen to sign Barcelona attacker

Manchester United are reportedly planning to re-sign former flop Memphis Depay as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman has been a fringe player for Barcelona this season, having played just 131 minutes across competitions this season and scoring once.

Memphis Depay's goal ended a sequence of 20 uninterrupted passes, the most on record for a Netherlands goal at the World Cup (1966 onwards).

The Barca attacker formerly had a forgettable spell with Manchester United that lasted a year and a half.

Memphis Depay joined the Blaugrana from Lyon on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and ended his debut season at Camp Nou as the club's top scorer with 13 goals.

However, he has been a bit-part player for the Catalan giants this campaign and could be on the move in January.

