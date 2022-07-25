Barcelona drop transfer hint by accidentally putting 23-year-old's kit up for sale on official website

Barcelona's official website allowed fans to select Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as one of the names for their new jerseys for a brief moment. The Frenchman's name appeared amidst the first-team players, hinting at a done deal for the reported Chelsea target.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, another twist in the Kounde saga has seen Barcelona jump ahead in the race. The Catalan side are preparing a final bid for the 23-year-old, having already agreed on personal terms.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Shirts with the name 'Koundé' are available on the official FC Barcelona store.

However, Chelsea were apparently ahead in the race to sign Kounde last week. Barcelona president Joao Laporta had revealed an agreement between the Blues and Sevilla as well.

He even told a Barcelona fan that the defender was off to the Premier League side on record.

"Koundé, no. He's been signed by Chełsea."

The message from Laporta came just days after Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui had confirmed a transfer for Kounde was imminent. He was quoted by InfoSevillismo via football.london saying:

"Kounde arrived at the Ciudad Deportiva of Sevilla FC but has not trained with his teammates. Departure is imminent."

What next for Chelsea if Kounde moves to Barcelona?

Chelsea have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this season. However, they've also lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Hence, they will need more defensive reinforcements this summer.

Chelsea could be set to hand Levi Colwill his big chance after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the defender was staying with the first-team squad for pre-season. He said (via Sport Bible):

"With Levi, it is too early to give an answer. What I will say now, I maybe have to take back or give another opinion in a few weeks, I simply haven't seen enough of him in our group. He got a bit of an injury and was out of training for several days. Once you are out it takes a while to catch up against especially those who aren't used to that level."

He added:

"The fact he is still here is very easy, we don't know him enough so he needs to stay here. We need more impressions of him to get a better outlook on the situation. But like what Chalobah did last season, everyone is invited to do the same."

However, the youngster was not a part of the squad in their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in their pre-season match on July 23. There have been no reports on the status of the defender either.

