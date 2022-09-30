Barcelona face competition from Manchester City in attempt to sign 21-year-old Colombian forward: Reports 

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in signing Colombian forward Daniel Ruiz Rivera to further strengthen their attack. However, the Blaugranas are facing stiff competition from Manchester City with Pep Guardiola's side also interested in the player.

Ruiz currently plays for Colombian side Millonarios FC in the Liga Dimayor. He had an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 45 games.

The Catalan club, meanwhile, have recently reinforced their attack, signing Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has also been signed and has adjusted to the team seamlessly.

Memphis Deppay is also in good form for Xavi Hernandez's team despite getting limited opportunities. Ansu Fati, however, is yet to reach his full fitness.

It is evident that Barcelona have a rich attacking pool at their disposal. However, that hasn't stopped Xavi Hernandez from shifting his focus to other players.

The 21-year-old Ruiz will certainly fit into the team's vision of building the next generation. The likes of Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde and more are already shining under Xavi Hernandez.

However, Barcelona will have to compete with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund for Ruiz's signature. Representatives from both clubs scouted him during Millonaris' 1-0 defeat against Junior FC in the first leg of the Copa Colombia final.

Barca currently sit in second spot in the La Liga table, having collected 16 points from their first six league games of the season. Xavi Hernandez's men take on RCD Mallorca in an away clash next on October 2.

Pundit opined on Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona

Lionel Messi could return to Camp Nou

A Barcelona return for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Lionel Messi could be on the cards as the Argentine's contract with the Parisians expires in 2023.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot recently warned the Catalan club that Messi's return might stall their project of promoting youngsters. Here's what he told ESPN:

"If they will bring Messi back, it will be similar to what Ajax did. They bring some of their key players back. We had a coach in Barcelona, Frank Rijkaard, he came back, everybody could ask him questions, I remember when he was 60 years old and everyone was asking him questions."

Melchiot added:

“If Messi comes back, arguably one of the best players in the world, the only reason for him to come back is if they have a proper future planning for him to implement something that is key for that club."

He concluded:

“You can bring him back for the fans but you have to be careful because that can break something they are building now. But if you're looking to bring Messi back because you feel he can be a part of the DNA of Barcelona, like what the club wants to do in the future and use his face, image and history, you couldn't find a better one."

Messi joined PSG last summer and has registered 17 goals and 23 assists in 45 matches for the club.

