Barcelona fans chant for PSG attacker Lionel Messi to return to the club after clinching La Liga title

Barcelona fans were seen chanting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's name after wrapping up the La Liga title.

Xavi's men clinched their first league title since 2019 with a comfortable 4-2 win over Espanyol at RCDE Stadium on Sunday (May 14). Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde were also on target.

Barcelona fans celebrated by taking to the Catalonian streets but they weren't only heralding their club for winning the title. The Camp Nou faithful were recorded chanting Lionel Messi's name as the PSG forward continues to be linked with a return to the club.

Reports claim that La Liga have approved Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona but there is one stumbling block. The Argentine icon's entourage have reduced the frequency of talks with the Catalan club.

Messi, 35, became one of, if not, the greatest players in history during his time with the Blaugrana. He scored 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 games during his time with the La Liga giants.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was part of the side that last won the league title in 2019. He could return to the club with Xavi's side as reigning champions. However, they face fierce competition from Saudi giants Al Hilal for his signature.

Messi is leaving PSG after deciding not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine, who has bagged 20 goals and 19 assists in 38 games this season, contract expires at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans the day before Barcelona supporters chant for his return

Lionel Messi felt the wrath of PSG fans.

Lionel Messi is adored by Barcelona fans after his stunning 16 seasons at Camp Nou. However, the same can't be said for his relationship with PSG fans and he was on the end of a frosty reception this past Saturday (May 13).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made his first appearance since being suspended by the Parisians. He made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and was subsequently punished by the French giants.

Messi released a video on his Instagram story apologizing to the club and his teammates. This allowed his suspension to be cut short and he played in the side's 5-0 win over Ajaccio.

However, every time the Argentine received the ball he was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful. The Parisian supporters are aggrieved with his visit to Saudi and the news of his decision to leave was still fresh at the time.

Poll : 0 votes