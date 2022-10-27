Barcelona fans chant for PSG superstar Lionel Messi after crashing out of UEFA Champions League

Barcelona fans chanted for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after their team crashed out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages, according to Mirror.

The Blaugrana failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages following Inter Milan's 4-0 home win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday (October 26). Subsequently, the Xavi Hernandez-coached outfit lost 3-0 to Group C leaders Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

After Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead for the visitors in the 31st minute. Benjamin Pavard added to their agony with an injury-time goal.

Messi, 35, left the Catalan giants last summer after they were unable to extend his contract due to financial problems. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal with an option to extend by another year.

With his current contract at PSG set to expire next summer, the left-footed forward has been linked with a return to Camp Nou. The top brass at Barcelona are in agreement over their stance on re-signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner next summer, as per SPORT.

Under new PSG manager Christophe Galtier, the attacker has been in explosive form this season. He has netted 11 goals and contributed 12 assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, roped in eight new players for a combined sum of over €150 million during the summer transfer window. The club signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona are scheduled to end their UEFA Champions League campaign with a final trip to Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday (November 1).

Fabrizio Romano provides update on PSG star Lionel Messi amid Barcelona links

In his column for Caught Offside (via Le10Sport), transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Lionel Messi's contract situation. He wrote:

"The rumors about Lionel Messi continue, but as I have mentioned many times, he will not decide his future until 2023. He plans to speak with his family, his lawyers and everyone around him. He is not negotiating with Barcelona, nor with PSG for a new contract."

Romano clarified that the player is not interested in holding talks about his future until after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added:

"Barcelona are tempted to try to bring him back and PSG are also ready to make him an offer to keep him longer. But negotiations will have to wait. For now, Messi is focused on the current season and the World Cup, before making a decision in 2023."

