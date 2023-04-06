Barcelona fans make feelings clear about Lionel Messi return with special chant during El Clasico 

Barcelona fans have chanted Lionel Messi's name during the El Clasico against Real Madrid, making clear their desire for the Argentine to return to the Camp Nou.

Messi, 35, is being linked with a return to Barca, as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero says that the Argentine icon is willing to take a wage cut to seal a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Xavi's side face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday (April 5). Any questions regarding Barcelona fans' opinions on Messi's return to the Blaugrana have been answered, as they made that clear by chanting Messi's name in the tenth minute of the game.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ‘Messi, Messi’ chant at Camp Nou, minute 10 — another clear message to Leo from Barça fans.



Messi wore the famous #10 during his 16 seasons with Barca. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across compettiions. The Argentine won four UEFA Champions League, ten La Liga and six Ballons d'Or awards with the Blaugrana.

Speculation continues to grow over Messi's future with PSG. He has been in talks with them over a renewal, but negotiations seem to have hit a stumbling block over wage demands.

Messi has been in terrific form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 33 games across competitions. However, Messi was unceremoniously booed as PSG lost 1-0 at home to Lyon on Sunday (April 2).

Al Hilal interested in signing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) could join rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League..

Barcelona are not alone in their interest in Lionel Messi, as the Argentine great has interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Saudi side have offered the iconic forward a contract worth more than €400 million per season to lure him to the Middle East.

If he were to head to Al Hilal, he would reignite his rivalry with his longtime foe Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The duo have been at the pinnacle of world football for over the last decade.

However, it has been reported that Messi wants to continue playing in Europe, pointing in the direction of either a renewal with PSG or a return to Barcelona. As uncertainty grows over his contractual situation at the Parc des Princes, the likelihood o Messi's return to Barcelona intensifies.

