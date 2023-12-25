Barcelona frustrated with superstar attacker's poor form, could offload him for meagre €20m next summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload veteran striker Robert Lewandowski in the summer owing to the latter's poor performances this season.

He joined the Catalan outfit from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for a reported €45 million. The Poland international bagged an impressive 33 goals from 46 matches across competitions in the 2022/23 campaign, helping Barcelona win La Liga.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the club are willing to let go of Lewandowski in the upcoming summer for around €20 million. However, this fee could go up to €30 million, given the attacker is contracted with his current employers till 2026.

Although the aforementioned report claims that the 35-year-old striker has been poor with his link-up play, he's bagged nine goals from 25 appearances this season.

Should Lewandowski leave Xavi and company, Barcelona would need to find a long-term solution for the number nine position. Ferran Torres can occupy the role but has been underwhelming since his €55 million move from Manchester City in 2022. He's started just seven La Liga matches this campaign, scoring three goals.

The Spanish giants could also turn to Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix, should he sign permanently for the club in the summer.

Another option could be the club's 17-year-old academy product, Marc Guiu. However, he's an unlikely candidate, given that the youngster has made just three senior team appearances so far.

Joao Felix to be offered another loan spell at Barcelona- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to onboard Joao Felix on another season-long loan deal for the 2024/25 season. According to Spanish outlet Football Espana, the Catalan side are interested in this option because they may be unable to meet the player's €80 million price tag this summer.

Felix joined Xavi's side before the commencement of the current season and has bagged six goals and three assists from 20 appearances. The 24-year-old also wishes to continue with Barcelona, as per the aforementioned report.

Should another loan deal for Felix be sanctioned for the coming season, Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to lower his purchase price to €60 million in 2025. However, it is reported that La Blaugrana would be under obligation to purchase the player upon the conclusion of this temporary spell.

For Atletico Madrid, Felix has made 131 appearances across competitions, bagging 34 goals and 18 assists.