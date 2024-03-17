Barcelona given boost as Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid superstar is doubtful for Blaugrana clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has said that attacker Antoine Griezmann is doubtful for the La Liga home clash with Barcelona on Sunday (March 17).

Griezmann, 32, has been in impressive form this season for the Rojiblancos, bagging 19 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions. That includes 11 goals and six assists in 24 outings in La Liga, where Simeone's side are fifth with 55 points after 28 games.

A win will lift them into the top-four, ahead of fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao (56), but the Rojiblancos might have to do so without their in-form Frenchman. In a pre-game press conference ahead of the reigning La Liga champions' visit, Atleti boss Simeone said (as per Sportsmole):

"Tomorrow at noon I will sit down with him, and we will see what is best for us and for him."

It's pertinent to note that Griezmann hasn't played the last four league games due to an ankle injury and might not feature against Barca at the weekend.

He did play Atleti's 2-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg win on penalties in midweek as the La Liga side booked a last-eight clash with Borussia Dortmund next month.

How Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann fared against Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has a decent record against Barcelona. In 30 games across competitions, he has bagged six goals and five assists. Three of these goals came while he was at Real Sociedad.

However, Griezmann's teams won only five of these matchups and lost 19. In his last outing against the Blaugrana earlier this season, the Frenchman drew a blank as the Rojiblancos lost 1-0 at the Olimpic Lluis Companys.

His last goal against Barcelona came in a 2-1 home defeat in the first leg of the 2016-17 Copa del Rey semifinals. He also provided an assist in the 1-1 draw in the return as Barca won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Griezmann's 11 La Liga goals this season places him eighth in the league's scoring charts, five behind Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (16), who leads the pack.