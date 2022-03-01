Barcelona given ‘verbal OK’ from 25-year-old Chelsea star ahead of potential summer move: Reports

According to Sport, Chelsea have verbally agreed to let defender Andreas Christensen join Barcelona in the upcoming summer window.

Christensen’s contract with the Blues is set to end at the end of the season. The Danish international has scored twice in 26 appearances in all competitions this season. He last played during the first leg of the Champions League tie against Lille on February 22nd.

Barcelona are said to be in the market for a long-term defender and have been interested in Christensen since last summer.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez has overseen a remarkable change in fortunes at Barcelona in recent weeks. Blaugrana are said to be interested in multiple players and are pursuing a big-money deal for the generational talent that is Erling Haaland.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea expect Andreas Christensen to move to Barcelona in the summer. Nobody expects a contract extension. A move to Bayern Munich is still possible but his teammates assume he will move to Barcelona. Chelsea expect Andreas Christensen to move to Barcelona in the summer. Nobody expects a contract extension. A move to Bayern Munich is still possible but his teammates assume he will move to Barcelona. https://t.co/DQ6tbUzsJT

They are looking for affordable improvements in other areas as well, with the Blues reportedly having given the “verbal OK” for a deal. Barcelona are reportedly in advanced negotiations with the 25-year-old Dane and are currently the clear frontrunners. Other clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Christensen.

Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen set to leave in the summer, Barcelona the current frontrunners

Chelsea are obviously well aware of Christensen’s quality. The 25-year-old has grown into an important player for the club in recent years. He was also an integral part of the Champions League winning squad last season.

The centre-back started the season strongly as well but has recently been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury. Christensen also contracted COVID-19 in January 2022 and will be looking to return to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Barça have approached both Azpilicueta and Christensen. No full agreement yet. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



More: Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirmChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirm 🇩🇰 #CFCChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.🔵 More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 https://t.co/P8jjczGmCU Andreas Christensen won’t consider any proposal from Premier League clubs to respect Chelsea. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both interested in signing him since January - still in talks.Barça have approached both Azpilicueta and Christensen. No full agreement yet. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Andreas Christensen won’t consider any proposal from Premier League clubs to respect Chelsea. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both interested in signing him since January - still in talks. 🔵👀 #CFCBarça have approached both Azpilicueta and Christensen. No full agreement yet. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Regardless, Chelsea were said to be on the verge of tying the defender down to a long-term extension last summer. However, Christensen reportedly increased his demands midway through the negotiations. Thomas Tuchel claimed that the centre-back wants to stay and that he sees him as a big part of the club. He said:

"It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk. He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Regardless, just a few months later, it now seems as if Christensen is on the verge of agreeing to a move to the Spanish giants.

Edited by Aditya Singh