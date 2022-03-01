Barcelona given ‘verbal OK’ from 25-year-old Chelsea star ahead of potential summer move: Reports

According to Sport, Chelsea have verbally agreed to let defender Andreas Christensen join Barcelona in the upcoming summer window.
Christensen’s contract with the Blues is set to end at the end of the season. The Danish international has scored twice in 26 appearances in all competitions this season. He last played during the first leg of the Champions League tie against Lille on February 22nd.
Barcelona are said to be in the market for a long-term defender and have been interested in Christensen since last summer.
Head coach Xavi Hernandez has overseen a remarkable change in fortunes at Barcelona in recent weeks. Blaugrana are said to be interested in multiple players and are pursuing a big-money deal for the generational talent that is Erling Haaland.
They are looking for affordable improvements in other areas as well, with the Blues reportedly having given the “verbal OK” for a deal. Barcelona are reportedly in advanced negotiations with the 25-year-old Dane and are currently the clear frontrunners. Other clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Christensen.
Chelsea are obviously well aware of Christensen’s quality. The 25-year-old has grown into an important player for the club in recent years. He was also an integral part of the Champions League winning squad last season.
The centre-back started the season strongly as well but has recently been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury. Christensen also contracted COVID-19 in January 2022 and will be looking to return to the lineup in the coming weeks.
Regardless, Chelsea were said to be on the verge of tying the defender down to a long-term extension last summer. However, Christensen reportedly increased his demands midway through the negotiations. Thomas Tuchel claimed that the centre-back wants to stay and that he sees him as a big part of the club. He said:
"It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk. He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."
Regardless, just a few months later, it now seems as if Christensen is on the verge of agreeing to a move to the Spanish giants.