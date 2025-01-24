Barcelona handed boost as club close to sealing deal for contract extension of La Masia graduate: Reports

Barcelona have received a major boost as they are closing in on a contract extension for academy graduate Gavi, as per reports. The Spanish giants have concluded on extensions for several players as they look to secure the future of their stars.

According to a report in Spanish news outlet Marca, talks are underway between Barcelona and La Masia graduate Gavi over a new contract. The 20-year-old is currently contracted to La Blaugrana until 2026, with his present contract reportedly including a €1 billion release clause.

Spain international Gavi has emerged as a key player for Barcelona this season, once more, after missing nearly the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. The young midfielder has already appeared 19 times for Hansi Flick's side and has been the biggest beneficiary of Dani Olmo's fitness problems this season. He returned to action for the first time in October 2024, 336 days after rupturing his ACL on international duty.

Barcelona have actively handed out new contracts to players in recent days, announcing a new contract for Ronald Araujo until 2031. Academy graduate Gerard Martin has also had his contract renewed until 2028, as well.

Gavi continues to be regarded very highly at his boyhood club, with the 2020 Golden Boy winner tipped for captaincy at the club. Being a player who began his career at the club, he is one of the most vocal characters in the dressing room despite his youth.

La Blaugrana are looking to get him to extend his deal by another four to five years, and both parties are on the same page with regards to continuing together.

Barcelona star set to remain at the club amid drastic U-turn - Reports

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is set to stay at the club beyond this month's transfer window in a drastic change of plans, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spain international had been earmarked for a transfer and was actively negotiating a switch from the club.

Garcia has seen game time difficult to come by at his boyhood club this season and was in talks with Como over a transfer this month. Transfer expert Romano has revealed that talks between the player and the Italian club have now been shelved after his goal against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Eric Garcia came off the bench to score his side's equalizer and make it 4-4 at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday in a game La Blaugrana went on to win. He had been publicly courted by Girona this month but is now set to remain with Hansi Flick's side.

