Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman talks disappointment following Copa del Rey defeat to Sevilla

Following a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has revealed his disappointment at the “bad result” while stating his side deserved more.

The two in-form sides locked horns at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, where goals from defender Jules Kounde and former Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic inspired the visitors to a 2-0 victory.

Speaking on the disappointing loss, Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said:

“It was a bad result. We fought throughout the game, but we didn’t achieve what we were hoping for. I think we played a good game against a physically strong team We had our chances but we didn’t take advantage of them.”

Koeman also added that Barcelona were robbed of a penalty in the first half when Jordi Alba was hacked down in the 18-yard box. He also revealed that while his side will push for a comeback in the return leg at the Camp Nou, they are facing a tough fixture schedule.

“There was a penalty which hasn’t been given. I think we deserved much more, we played very well and we created many chances. I think the result doesn’t reflect what we did on the pitch," said Koeman. "We have to analyze the second leg, but there is not much time because on Saturday we have a league game. and then on Tuesday, we have a Champions League game."

Questions were asked about the absence of central defender Lenglet, who was dropped for his compatriot Samuel Umtiti in the starting XI, but Koeman claims it was his decision and the centre-back is fully fit.

“Lenglet is physically fine. It was my decision to play Umtiti," said the Barcelona boss.

Barcelona have to turn things around against Sevilla in the second leg

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Barcelona saw their six-game winning run crumble at the Ramon Sanchez Stadium when they met an inspired Sevilla side. Both sides started the game on the front foot but squandered a few decent opportunities to open the scoring.

The deadlock was finally broken by Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 25th minute after some shambolic defending from the Barcelona centre-backs. Barcelona pushed for an equalizer but were unable to beat Sevilla’s tenacious defending.

Goalkeeper Yassin Bounou, in particular, was in excellent form as he denied the visitors a way back into the game on several occasions.

With Barcelona throwing their men forward to restore parity, Sevilla substitute Oliver Torres sent in a wonderful pass over the top from his own half for Ivan Rakitic to finish brilliantly and give the hosts a two-goal lead.

Sevilla now have one foot firmly in the final and will look to grab an aggregate win when they travel to the Camp Nou for the return leg.