Barcelona hero Andres Iniesta sends message to Luka Modric ahead of his Real Madrid departure

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta sent a heartfelt message to Luka Modric before his departure from the Real Madrid. Modric is set to leave Los Blancos in the summer following a 13 long years at the Spanish capital club.

Iniesta and Modric were both key parts of the Barcelona and Real Madrid sides for a long time. The two graceful midfielders were often compared to each other over the years.

With Modric set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, Andres Iniesta wished the Croatian maestro the best. The former Barcelona midfielder also revisited the duels he had on the pitch with the 39-year-old. He wrote on Instagram, as quoted by Madrid Xtra on X:

"We have had some beautiful duels... Good luck in the next step, Luka Modrić!"

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported £30 million. He made 591 appearances for the Spanish giants over the years, scoring 43 times while producing 95 assists.

The Croatian midfielder is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time thanks to his achievements for Los Blancos and Croatia. He won 28 trophies for Madrid over the years and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2018. Modric and Iniesta played against each other 16 times for club and country combined.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso makes his feelings clear about Luka Modric’s exit

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has opened up on Luka Modric's imminent departure from the club in the summer. Alonso will officially take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu on 1st June ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso was a teammate of Modric for Los Blancos between 2012 and 2014, and he opened up about his close relationship with the Croatian midfielder. He hailed the 39-year-old as a legend and said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Luka Modrić? I can't be objective with Luka. We were teammates, we had such a relationship, such a chemistry... his farewell... I was so proud. He is a legend. I've been with him before, I will try to enjoy him all the time I'll have him at the Club World Cup."

Modric's current deal with Real Madrid expires on June 30, and he will be eligible to play for the club in all three group stage games in the Club World Cup. However, Los Blancos have the option to extend his deal for another month, which would see him be allowed to play for them as long as they are in the competition.

