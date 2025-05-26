“I can’t be objective with Luka” - New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Luka Modric’s exit

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has opened up about his feelings on Luka Modric's departure from the club. The veteran midfielder is set to leave Los Blancos in the summer following a glittering 13-year stint with the club.

Ad

Alonso has taken over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and will be in charge of the club in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. With Modric's contract not expiring before June 30, he will be eligible to feature in all three group stage games for Los Blancos.

Interestingly, the Croatian has a clause in his deal that could see the Spanish capital club extend his contract for another month. In that case, the 39-year-old could play for Alonso's side as long as they are in the competition.

Ad

Trending

Xabi Alonso has opened up on his relationship with Modric, having formerly spent two seasons at the club as teammates. Hailing the Croatian midfielder as a legend, the Spaniard said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Luka Modrić? I can't be objective with Luka. We were teammates, we had such a relationship, such a chemistry... his farewell... I was so proud. He is a legend. I've been with him before, I will try to enjoy him all the time I'll have him at the Club World Cup."

Ad

Alonso and Modric played together for Real Madrid between 2012 and 2014 and shared the pitch on 71 occasions. They were key players in Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side that won the Champions League in 2013-14.

Modric has etched his name as one of the greatest midfielders of all time and has been a crucial player for Los Blancos over the years. He made 591 appearances for the club over the years, contributing 43 goals and 95 assists.

Ad

The Croatian maestro won 28 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including six Champions Leagues. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, ending the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal target will leave Real Madrid only on one condition: Reports

Rodrygo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, will reportedly only leave Real Madrid under one condition. As reported by Diario AS (via Madrid Zone), the Brazil international will leave if Xabi Alonso tells him to.

Ad

Rodrygo reportedly believes that Alonso will show faith in him and will persuade him to stay. The 24-year-old has been linked with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, but the Gunners are said to be leading the chase.

The Brazil international reportedly feels undervalued at Real Madrid following the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. He endured a difficult season by his usual standards this time out, registering only 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More