Barcelona to hold detailed tactical talks with defender due to his unimpressive displays - Reports

Barcelona are looking to fix things up after falling to a shocking 1-0 defeat to Real Betis at Camp Nou on Saturday. The Blaugrana were wasteful in front of goal and were made to pay for it as the visitors scored late in the second half to steal all three points.

One player who was heavily scrutinized for his catastrophic outing was Sergino Dest. The US men's national team star made headlines for the wrong reasons as his error afforded Juanmi to strike home for the Verdiblancos in the 79th minute.

Ousmane Dembélé is also expected to be a starter for the first time this season.

That was the defender's first outing for Barcelona since Xavi took charge of the club and it was obvious he didn't get along very well. In response, the Blaugrana are said to have come up with an idea to help him thrive in the Catalan capital.

According to reports in AS, Barcelona are planning to have detailed talks with the 21-year-old and have him undergo intense tactical training in the coming weeks. The idea is to explain the defender the responsibilities attached to his role and make him understand what is expected from him tactically.

The report claims that the club believe the USMNT star has what it takes to develop into a world-class player at Camp Nou. However, they're aware he still has work to do to reach his full potential and are ready to support him in the journey.

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in October 2020. He made his debut campaign under Ronald Koeman last season, and has bagged three goals and one assist in 44 appearances across all competitions.

He's made 15 apppearances for the Catalan giants so far this season, with three assists to his name.

Will Dest play for Barcelona against Bayern Munich on Tuesday?

Sergino Dest had an outing to forget on Sarturday

Sergino Dest made it into Xavi's 21-man squad for the vital Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. That means he could get the chance to represent the Catalan giants against Bayern. He could feature as a right-back in a classic 4-3-3 setup or a right wing-back if Xavi chooses to play three men at the back.

Should the tactician decide against playing the 21-year-old, Oscar Mingueza will likely fill the slot on the right side of the defense.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Dani Alves is still not eligible to represent the Catalan giants. The Brazilian will likely get back into action when he is registered by the club next month.

