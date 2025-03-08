Barcelona hold an edge over Chelsea and Manchester City in race to sign 28-year-old Premier League star next summer: Reports

Barcelona have moved ahead of Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City in the pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz for next summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are in the market for a new right-back and have emerged as a potential destination for the Colombia international.

Ad

La Blaugrana are intent on signing cover for Jules Kounde in the summer, having failed to do so in each of the last two transfer windows. Colombian outlet Antena 2 have revealed that their latest target is 28-year-old right-back Munoz, who is having an impressive season.

Daniel Munoz has scored five goals and provided five assists for the Eagles across all competitions this season, providing a useful attacking outlet for his side. In Europe's top five leagues this term, only Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has scored more goals than the Colombian star.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the right-back as well, as they both look to bolster the position in their respective teams. The Cityzens have yet to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker and consider Munoz as an attractive option. As for Chelsea, they wish to sign a new right-back to allow Reece James to move permanently into a more central position.

Daniel Munoz is contracted to Crystal Palace until 2027, having joined the club last January from Genk. His quality shines through not only in attack but also in defense as he is the league's most successful tackler this season, having won 61 of his 91 tackles in the division.

Ad

Premier League side move to beat Barcelona, Chelsea to Spanish sensation: Reports

Premier League leaders Liverpool have made a move to try to beat Barcelona and Chelsea to the signature of Athletic Club forward Nico Williams in the summer, as per reports. The Reds are prepared to make the youngster an offer to join them ahead of the 2025-26 season under certain conditions.

Ad

Footboom1.com has reported that the Spain international is wanted by the Reds, who are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah. They have indicated their willingness to trigger his €60 million release clause in case they are unable to find an agreement with their 32-year-old star to extend his contract.

Nico Williams has been a target for Barcelona for nearly a year, and the club reportedly came very close to signing him in the summer of 2024. The 22-year-old is one of the most highly rated young wingers in Europe, with his exploits in Euro 2024 still fresh in memory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback