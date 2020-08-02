In an interview with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Portuguese coach Helio Souza has claimed that Barcelona has struck gold with the acquisition of Francisco Trincao for Sporting Braga.

The Portuguese winger will arrive at the Camp Nou next season and is the latest in a list of youngsters that Barcelona has acquired in a bid to reduce the average age of the squad. Trincao is a skilled forward and can improve to a considerable extent alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

🇵🇹 Hélio Souza, técnico de la Sub-19 portuguesa, asegura que Messi y Trincao disfrutarán el uno del otro



🔊 “El Barça es ideal para que pueda desarrollar su talento. Los cracks que tendrá al lado le ayudarán a crecer”



✍️ @gbsans https://t.co/izi8NHmCXf — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 1, 2020

Francisco Trincao is the latest export from Portugal's production line of talented wingers and has put in some exceptional performances in the country's top division. Barcelona reportedly sees the youngster as a potential talisman at the club and has decided to invest in the Sporting Braga forward.

Barcelona has one of the oldest squads in Europe and is set to experience a difficult phase of transition over the next few years. The club's board has failed to put a plan in place to ensure the long-term success of Barcelona but the young talents being produced by the club's academy have served as a ray of hope.

Also Read: Bayern Munich is set to offer a loan deal to Barcelona's attacking midfielder Pedri

Barcelona's youth revolution begins with Francisco Trincao

Trincao is an exciting prospect

Advertisement

Francisco Trincao is one of the most promising talents in Portugal at the moment. The 20-year-old forward is highly versatile and is capable of playing as an inside forward or in an attacking midfield position.

According to his former coach, Trincao will do well at Barcelona and has what it takes to become a mainstay in the club's starting eleven. Barcelona needs players that possess a specific set of skills and the young Portuguese starlet reportedly fits the bill.

"Trincao has the ability to adapt to Barcelona's football. Barcelona is ideal for him to develop his talent. And the players that will be at his side, they will help him grow."

Trincao is now the 9️⃣th Portuguese player to represent Barça! 🇵🇹



Learn ALL about our new signing 💯

↪️ https://t.co/vFd7yZjkkp pic.twitter.com/TnLheEPBcS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2020

Francisco Trincao has 9 goals and 8 assists for Sporting Braga this season and is quickly developing into a potentially world-class talent. Barcelona has one of the best scouting networks in the country and has managed to acquire the winger's signature for a fee of €31 million.

According to Helio Souza, Lionel Messi's indomitable presence at Barcelona will make Trincao a much better player. Barcelona has some of the best players in the world and the Portuguese talent adds a different dimension to the club's squad.

"Barcelona has a very particular idea and has extremely high-quality players like Messi. Players like these are ideal for young people. They will enjoy each other very much."

Francisco Trincao will thrive alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a spectacular season individually but has failed to inspire Barcelona to the La Liga title. With Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and the Barcelona captain himself on the wrong side of 30, Barcelona is in desperate need of a revolution.

The likes of Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati have broken into the first team this season and have impressed under Quique Setien. Frenkie de Jong has also been earmarked as a future leader of the club in the midfield and is set to take Barcelona into a new era.

The Catalans have also managed to sign talented teenager Pedri from Las Palmas. Francisco Trincao can provide a potential cutting edge in the final third and will be crucial to Barcelona's success over the next decade.

Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Team of the season