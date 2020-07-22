According to reports in the Spanish media, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Barcelona's newly acquired midfielder Pedri on a loan deal and will initiate contact with the Blaugrana in the coming weeks.

Barcelona has signed Pedri from Las Palmas in a bid to improve the average age of the squad. The Catalans are set to let some of their ageing stars go in the upcoming transfer window.

Pedri has been a revelation in Spain's Segunda Division and Barcelona has recognised that the young midfielder if the perfect fit for the club. Pedri was courted by several clubs before Barcelona managed to seal the deal.

Barcelona's exploits in the transfer market have been subjected to severe criticism in the recent past. The club's board has splashed exorbitant amounts of money on superstars but has failed to get the best out of them.

Bayern Munich is contemplating a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder

Pedri is a talented midfielder. Image source: Transfermarkt

Pedri has been making waves in Spanish football over the past year and joined Barcelona for a transfer fee of €5 million. The Las Palmas youth prospect has several qualities that can make him a great player for the Catalan club.

Bayern Munich is currently monitoring Pedri's performances and is also impressed by the youngster's ball control and technical ability. The German champions are reportedly interested in bringing the midfielder to Bavaria on a loan deal and the move may be a blessing in disguise for Barcelona as well.

Barcelona currently has several midfielders vying for only three places in the starting eleven. With Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, and Riqui Puig in its ranks, Barcelona will not find it easy to accommodate Pedri in the starting eleven.

Riqui Puig has been sensational this season and is set to stay with the first team after a string of impressive performances. The La Masia youngster picked up two assists against Alaves and may also be included in the starting eleven for Barcelona's Champions League clash against Napoli.

With Miralem Pjanic arriving from Juventus and Carles Alena returning to the club, Barcelona is heavily stacked in the middle of the pitch and may decide to agree to a loan deal with Bayern Munich for Pedri.

Riqui Puig is Barcelona's ray of hope

Pedri has been a vital cog in the Las Palmas side this season and 3 goals and 7 assists to his name. The Spaniard is only 16 years of age and will have plenty of time to establish himself at Barcelona.

Barcelona needs to bring in younger players and start preparing for the future after enduring a miserable season. The club has added Pedri and Fransisco Trincao to the squad and needs to start a new sporting project to stay relevant in Europe.

