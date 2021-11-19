Barcelona identify Brazilian striker as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero - Reports

Sources from Spain have indicated that Barcelona are interested in making a move for 23-year-old Arthur Cabral, due to Sergio Aguero's prolonged absence. The Brazilian striker currently plies his trade in Switzerland with Basel and is on a list of 'low cost' scorers endorsed by club favorite Deco.

These moves would be likely considering the club's financial situation but Xavi Hernández has the last word on any impending transfers. Cabral is having an outstanding season with 23 goals in 24 games while performing admirably for Basel in the Europa Conference League.

The star has reportedly appeared on Barcelona's list of potential transfers. The club have reportedly monitored the Brazilian a lot all season as well. He has also been endorsed by ex-player and Barca legend Deco. The former Portuguese star was hired to help Barcelona with recruiting players from Brazil and Portugal.

Deco is said to be in contact with Cabral's agent, Paulo Pitombeira, who is trying to work out a transfer between Basel and Barcelona. Cabral joined Basel on a contract ending in 2023 after former club Palmeiras received a transfer fee of around €6 million.

If Barcelona are to bring the star to Camp Nou, the club will likely depend on funds from transfer exits which will also lower their massive wage bill.

After Ronald Koeman failed to steady the Catalan ship, Barcelona fired him and hired club legend Xavi Hernandez. Blaugrana defender Oscar Minguenza recently claimed that Koeman lost the trust of the Barca dressing room in his final weeks. He also believes that Xavi's impact will be better:

"The team stopped trusting [Koeman's methods] and everyone tried to fix things on their own. We weren't good, neither individually nor collectively. When the dynamics aren't good, everyone does what they can but we lacked self-belief."

"Xavi's training is very focused on the idea of what we want to do on the pitch. It is good that we have a clear idea and that we all work in a specific way to obtain a good result as a team," he added.

