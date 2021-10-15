Barcelona identify Chelsea duo as potential targets to bolster the squad in 2022: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Barcelona is eyeing three defenders to bolster their back-line, including the Chelsea duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Blaugrana's defense has been a matter of much title-tattle over the last few weeks. Barcelona has struggled at both domestic and European levels. They currently sit 9th in the LaLiga table and at the bottom in their Champions League group.

Reports suggest Joan Laporta and co. will put all their eggs in one basket for a seasoned striker. On the flip side, the Spanish club has also shortlisted budget centre-backs owing to their mounting debt.

Unsurprisingly, at the top of the list is Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spanish defender has been unstoppable for the last couple of years and has barely been on the end of poor performances.

Azpilicueta and Christensen are on Barcelona's transfer watchlist

He guided Chelsea to their second Champions League trophy and is a reliable option for two positions at the back. Azpilicueta's contract expires in the summer of 2022, and it's safe to assume that getting him out of a contract renewal will be a rather uphill task.

Andreas Christensen is second on the list. The Dane has had a bittersweet stint at Stamford Bridge. He's been in and out of playing XI under Thomas Tuchel, which might be a driving reason for him to scout for greener pastures.

Chelsea have had a great start to the current season, while Barcelona have looked pretty vulnerable. But with his attacking mindset, he could be a great fit for Blaugrana.

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Lastly, Barcelona have been eyeing Alessio Romagnoli. The Italian has had a monumental impact as the captain of AC Milan. Undoubtedly, he will add much-needed depth and profile to Barcelona's back-line as a left-footed centre-back.

Blaugrana has been linked with central defenders in the very recent past. The names include Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt, and Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez, among others.

However, it's safe to say that Laporta will be more inclined towards signing several free agents.

Barcelona has struggled this season while Chelsea is off to a flying start

The Catalans couldn't have pre-empted what the end of the summer would hold for them.

Lionel Messi, an icon for the Spanish giants, bid a heart-wrenching farewell. They made several new signings, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Sadly, the new signings have so far been unable to guide Barcelona away from their disastrous results both at home and away.

Antoine Griezmann, too, announced his departure and left the club for Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Sergio Aguero, who was brought on board to add depth to the squad, has been injured so far.

Memphis Depay has been unable to bolster Barcelona this season

Chelsea, on the other hand, have had a magnificent start to their campaign. Despite a loss to Manchester City and Juventus, the Blues sit in first spot in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku, despite failing to score in the last few games, has looked extremely dangerous and confident. Chelsea are among the favorites to win the Champions League this season as well.

However, as the season has just begun, the Blues will have to maintain their current form to defend the European title.

