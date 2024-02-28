Barcelona identify manager linked with Manchester United move as potential replacement for Xavi in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly targeting Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi to replace the outgoing Xavi. The Italian has also been linked with the managerial position at Manchester United should Erik ten Hag leave.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, while La Blaugrana are still keen on former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and current Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi, Inzaghi has also entered the conversation.

However, Barcelona are not the only suitors should Inzaghi decide to leave the Nerazzurri. Manchester United are also believed to be looking for a new manager, with Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen having this to say about Ten Hag's future at United (via TEAMtalk):

"Apart from these two matches (wins vs Newport and Wolves), I think he is in his last months. I assume that’s destined for the new coach, and not for Ten Hag. And that they will leave it now and only start investing and selling it in the summer."

Chelsea and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in Inzaghi. The Blues have struggled under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, while the Reds are looking to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will depart at the end of the season.

Inzaghi has been impressive in his managerial stints with Lazio and Inter. He led Lazio to one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups before taking over at Inter in 2021.

He reached the Champions League final with the Nerazzurri last season, while he has them top of Serie A, nine points clear of second-place Juventus this season. They also hold a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid heading into the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. He is contracted to the side until 2025.

Manchester United target opens up on possible return to Barcelona

Todibo left Barcelona in 2021.

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo stated that he would not rule out the possibility of returning to Barcelona. The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a host of top clubs, stated that he learned a lot from his first stint at Camp Nou.

He said:

"Why not?" Todibo said when asked about a return to Barcelona. "I don't regret it, not at all. Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet... It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level."

Todibo joined the Catalan giants from French side Toulouse in 2019. However, he made only four appearances in the league, moving on loan spells to Schalke and Benfica before securing a permanent move to Nice in 2021.

Manchester United have also emerged as a possible destination for the youngster. The Red Devils are reportedly keen on revamping their center-back room, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof likely to leave.