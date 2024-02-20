Barcelona identify replacement for Frenkie de Jong amid Manchester United and PSG transfer rumors: Reports

With financial issues plaguing Barcelona's future, the club could reportedly be forced to sell stars such as Frenkie de Jong to interested suitors, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As per SPORT, the Blaugrana have narrowed down on an alternative to prepare for the Dutchman's possible departure, naming Girona's Aleix Garcia as his potential successor.

Frenkie de Jong has long been subject to transfer rumors, especially from Manchester United, owing to his reputation as one of the most valuable assets at Camp Nou.

While links connecting him to Old Trafford went silent following the Red Devils' acquisition of Casemiro, they have recently reappeared owing to Barcelona's enhanced economic troubles.

The 26-year-old midfielder draws one of the highest salaries in world football and is yet to sign a restructured extension to his current Barcelona deal which expires in 2026. As a result, the reigning Spanish champions have started preparing for life without De Jong and have identified Aleix Garcia as his possible replacement.

The Catalan giants have seemingly been monitoring the Spaniard since January of 2024 and could make a move if a deal for De Jong is finalized. Garcia has proven himself to be an essential cog in this season's high-flying Girona side, playing 27 matches across all competitions.

With players like Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre already serving loan deals at Estadio Municipal De Montilivi, Barcelona have the option to sweeten the deal by including a player or two. Furthermore, Oriol Romeu's diminishing influence at the club could lead Barca to use him as a bargaining chip with his former side if they choose to pursue Aleix Garcia's signature.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could clash in the race for exiled Manchester United striker

Despite getting unceremoniously ousted from his parent club, Mason Greenwood is currently attracting interest from European giants such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, the two Spanish juggernauts are set to clash against each other for Greenwood's signature, who seemingly harbors an asking price of €40m.

Burdened under legal troubles for more than a year, the 22-year-old striker finally returned to action this season after securing a loan spell at Getafe from Manchester United. In spite of his long-term absence from the sport, Greenwood has taken to La Liga like a duck to water, grabbing seven goals and five assists across all competitions in a misfiring Getafe side.

Consequently, he has landed on the radar of several European suitors, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid emerging as the biggest names on the list. With Manchester United having no apparent interest in reinstating the young forward, they could use Greenwood to facilitate their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong come summer.