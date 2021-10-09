Barcelona identify replacement for Marc-Ander ter Stegen - Reports

Barcelona are planning for a future without star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Fichajes. They have selected PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a possible replacement.

Ter Stegen has been with Barcelona since 2014, having joined from Borussia Monchengladbach, his boyhood club. The 29-year-old has developed into one of the greatest in the game at his position during his time at Camp Nou. He's played 285 times for the Catalan giants, keeping a total of 116 clean sheets for the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Marc-André ter Stegen has an agreement in place with Barcelona to extend his current contract from 2022 to 2025. His new salary will be €10m-a-year. (Source: SPORT) Marc-André ter Stegen has an agreement in place with Barcelona to extend his current contract from 2022 to 2025. His new salary will be €10m-a-year. (Source: SPORT) https://t.co/RI5bkdMQCO

Ter Stegen only recently renewed his contract with Barcelona, extending his tenure at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2025. However, given the club's financial predicament, it is being said that the Catalans may contemplate selling him next summer. A list of contenders to replace him has already been prepared.

Barcelona considering cashing out on Ter Stegen during next summer's transfer window

Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action for Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has emerged as one of Barcelona's key targets. The 22-year-old AC Milan academy product has established himself as one of the game's most promising young goalkeepers. He joined PSG this summer after making over 250 appearances for the Rossoneri, but game time has been scarce in France.

Donnarumma has only appeared four times for PSG in all competitions, with Keylor Navas continuing to be the favored goalkeeper for the Parisians. This is despite Donnarumma's outstanding performances in the UEFA Euro 2020, where he helped Italy win the tournament and was awarded Player of the Tournament.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) Andre Onana was also contacted by Barcelona, since he is going to become a free agent in the summer & is a market opportunity. But Inter, who wants to close his arrival as soon as possible, are the best positioned club to acquire the GK. @MatteMoretto #Transfers 🇨🇲🧤 (🌕) Andre Onana was also contacted by Barcelona, since he is going to become a free agent in the summer & is a market opportunity. But Inter, who wants to close his arrival as soon as possible, are the best positioned club to acquire the GK. @MatteMoretto #Transfers 🇨🇲🧤

Also Read

Donnarumma's predicament has sparked speculation regarding his future just months after his arrival in Paris. Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, are keeping an eye on him. Prior to his free transfer to PSG, the Italian international had been connected with Blaugrana, and if they end up cashing in on ter Stegen, Barca intend to go in on Donnarumma in 2022.

However, the move will be anything but smooth, given that PSG will almost certainly seek a large transfer fee while agent Mino Raiola also stands to command a significant commission. So it wouldn't be surprising if Barcelona scoped cheaper alternatives, such as former academy graduate Andre Onana, who has expressed interest in returning to Catalonia.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee