Barcelona interested in 'elite-level' Chelsea forward for January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner in January. The German has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku this summer. Werner could seek a move away from the club during the winter transfer window to revitalize his career.

According to MARCA, Barcelona have a wishlist of 'elite-level strikers' for the upcoming windows. The list includes Timo Werner, Manchester United target-man Edinson Cavani and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The Catalan giants are currently suffering from an injury crisis in the attack. Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months after undergoing a cardiological evaluation. French forward Ousmane Dembele returned to action after five months last week but suffered a hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for a couple of weeks.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati enjoyed a promising start to the 2021-22 campaign upon his return from a long-term injury. However, Fati was taken off in the first half of the Catalans' 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo last week after suffering a fresh injury.

Barcelona are therefore likely to prioritize the signing of a top-quality forward in January. New Blaugrana boss Xavi has been urged to sign two or three new players to improve his squad in January. The Spaniard will look to improve Barcelona's attack by signing a striker.

Timo Werner has struggled to reach the heights expected of him when he joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth £47 million. The German scored just 12 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

He has managed to score just one goal in seven Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season. Consequently, Werner has lost his place in the club's starting line-up to club-record summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

Reports have suggested Werner could seek a move away from Chelsea in January in order to rejuvenate his career elsewhere.

Chelsea are unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling Timo Werner to Barcelona in January

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a massive fan of Timo Werner and the German's pace. The former Borussia Dortmund coach is therefore unlikely to let go of the forward in January. Tuchel will look to give Werner multiple opportunities to revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea currently possess only two top-quality strikers in their squad. The Blues will therefore look to keep hold of Werner unless they can sign an adequate replacement for the former RB Leipzig star.

Barcelona could switch their focus to Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani instead. Cavani's playing time has diminished at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer. The Uruguyuan is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United and is also considering a return to South America.

Barcelona could look to entice the 34-year-old into a move to the Camp Nou in January.

