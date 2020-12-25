Barcelona interested in Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar – Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are interested in signing Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar. Ronald Koeman is under pressure after the team's underwhelming start to the new season and wants to address the defensive issues in the side.

Schar played for Basel, Hoffenheim, and Deportivo La Coruna before joining Newcastle United in the summer of 2018 at the age of 26. Since then, he has been in and out of the team and has failed to cement his position in the starting eleven.

Schar has just two appearances for the Magpies this season, which is why Barcelona’s interest in the player is a bit of a surprise.

However, the Swiss international is not the only Premier League defender the Blaugrana have their eyes on. Barcelona are also keen on bringing Manchester City’s Eric Garcia back to the Camp Nou and hope to complete a move for the player in January.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Liverpool’s Joel Matip have been shortlisted as alternative options to the City defender. It now appears that the Catalans have added Schar to that list.

Barcelona’s potential move for Schar is full of risks

Barcelona’s interest in Schar has raised quite a few eyebrows given the player’s relative inexperience at playing at the top level. The Swiss defender last got a taste of silverware with Basel when he won the 2014/15 Swiss Super League.

While Garcia has age on his side and Rudiger and Matip bring experience and quality to the table, Schar feels like the odd man out in Barcelona's transfer target list.

Perhaps the biggest reason for Barcelona’s interest in the Newcastle United man is that his current contract expires next summer. The Catalans are feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot pursue a big-money signing at the moment.

Their troubles on the pitch this season could also make it hard to convince players to make the move to the Camp Nou at the moment.

However, despite these factors, Barcelona’s pursuit of Schar is full of risks and could cause more problems for the team. He might be a cheap option for the Catalans to indulge in, but his arrival could be a decision Koeman lives to regret.

The Barcelona manager can continue to show faith in La Masia product Oscar Mingueza, who has impressed so far for the first team. The youngster has helped the Blaugrana keep three clean sheets in his seven appearances for the club.