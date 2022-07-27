Barcelona considering January swoop for 27-year-old Spanish international: Reports

Barcelona are considering a move to sign Jose Gaya in the January 2023 transfer window in case the left-back doesn't renew his contract at Valencia.

According to Futbol Total, Barca will offer less than €10 million for his services in January if his contract situation remains the same. His current deal with Valencia expires in the summer of 2023.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at Valencia. During that time, the current Los Che captain has made 292 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and assisting a further 35.

The 27-year-old is an excellent passer of the ball and a potent attacking outlet down the left flank. His talent has been recognized by Spain's national team over the years, who have capped him 17 times.

Valencia currently have 19-year-old Toni Lato and 24-year-old Jesus Vazquez as their other options down the left-hand side of their defense.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will struggle to offer any competition to Jordi Alba next season if the situation doesn't change.

The Spain international is the only natural left-back in Xavi Hernandez's team. Alba isn't getting any younger either and the Blaugrana would do well to start searching for a replacement for the 33-year-old.

Barca sold Junior Firpo to Premier League side Leeds United last summer for a fee of €15 million. They have yet to sign a player in that position since then.

Agent tells Barcelona a new club is ready to sign Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain with just over a month left in the summer transfer window. Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been linked with a move for the Netherlands international.

However, the situation has been complicated by De Jong's preference to stay at Camp Nou and the £17 million that Barcelona owe him in unpaid wages.

According to De Telegraaf (h/t The Express), the player's agent has told Barca that a 'new club is ready' to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. He also demanded that the club pay De Jong the money they owe him in deferred wages.

It remains to be seen where the former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder will end up this summer. There is always the possibility of him staying at Camp Nou despite Manchester United's willingness to pay £72 million in overall fees to sign him.

However, Barcelona's inability and/or unwillingness to pay the £17 million they owe him continues to impact this transfer saga.

