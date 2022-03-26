"Barcelona is just that" - Lilian Thuram tips forward to stay at Xavi's 'great team' despite PSG rumors

Former Barcelona defender Lilian Thuram thinks French star Ousmane Dembele should commit his future to the club despite rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking to Football Espana, Thuram stated that he believes Dembele will sign a contract extension at the club. He said:

"Dembele is a great player and, as a consequence, should play in a great team. Barcelona is just that. The players at Barca have to understand that playing in great team is always an important thing. In the end, that will count for a lot. As a player, he was already showing he is very intelligent."

Dembele's contract at the club will run out at the end of this season and there has reportedly been no progress over an extension. The Frenchman has recently been linked with a move to French giants PSG, but Xavi seems keen on extending the forward's contract at Barcelona. However, many reports have stated that Dembele has already made his mind up to join PSG at the end of his contract.

The Frenchman has put in strong performances for the club since Xavi's arrival, having scored one goal and assisted a further nine in his 12 league appearances so far this season.

"He's an important player and one I like" - Barcelona manager Xavi on PSG target Dembele

Last month Xavi made a huge decision to reintegrate Dembele into the squad and stated his importance to the team despite the Frenchman's contract situation. He said:

"Ousmane's contract is up in June and it's a matter that's between the club and him. I see him as being happy. He's acting like a true professional. I'm very happy with him. Even when he knew he wasn't in the squad, he's been a model professional. I haven't had the slightest problem with Ousmane. I've heard all sorts of things: that he hasn't been professional and that he hasn't looked after himself. I can tell you now that it's the complete opposite, he's looking after himself, is professional, has been training well, and is positive in and around the group."

"That's why we - and I want to stress that it's not just me but the club too - have decided that he's able to play with the team. Had he been a bad professional, we may have decided on something else, but he's been a true professional and a role model in terms of the way he's carried himself within the group, and that's ultimately what matters. We'll have to see what happens between now and the end of the season. It's down to the club and it's down to him. He's an important player and one I like."

