Barcelona not keen on the return of PSG star Neymar to the club – Reports

According to le10sport.com, Barcelona is not interested in re-signing PSG winger Neymar this summer.

It was only last season that PSG offered Neymar a lucrative contract that keeps the Brazilian at the club until 2025. The French club had a disappointing season which saw them lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. Neymar has 13 goals and eight assists for the French giants across all competitions this term and will not be happy with his time at the club with respect to trophies.

Regardless, Kylian Mbappe’s contract extension appears to have resulted in a change of plans for Paris. The club was initially reluctant to let Neymar leave but has reportedly changed its stance. According to Le Parisien, a departure is not out of the question with a range of big clubs expected to be interested.

However, it seems as if Neymar’s former club Barcelona will not be in the equation.

Neymar set to leave PSG without winning the Champions League?

Neymar arrived at the French club with the intention of becoming the best in the world. However, the presence of Lionel Messi and more importantly of Kylian Mbappe means that he is not even the best in his own team. The Brazilian undoubtedly has unlimited potential and can still win the Ballon d’Or.

There is little doubt that the kind of talent Neymar possesses is comparable to that of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Still, his attitude, consistent injuries and some plain bad luck means that Neymar has failed to reach the pinnacle in world football.

The French club have identified Kylian Mbappe as their superstar of the future and the extension represents a huge coup. Real Madrid were largely expected to snag Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. As it happened, the Frenchman has signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Edited by Diptanil Roy