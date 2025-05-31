Barcelona legend Carles Puyol sends message to Luis Enrique after he guides PSG to emphatic Champions League final win vs Inter

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol congratulated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique after his side secured an emphatic 5-0 win against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. With the win at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (May 31), Enrique's side secured the prestigious quadruple for the first time in the club's history.

Ad

Paris Saint-Germain have now become the 11th side to complete the European treble and just the second club to win the historic quadruple. The last side to achieve the latter were Celtic's Lisbon Lions in the 1966-67 season. After wrapping up the Ligue 1 title by 19 points, Enrique's side secured a 3-0 win over Reims in the Coupe de France final on May 24. Earlier this year, they claimed the Trophée des Champions after defeating Monaco by a solitary goal.

Ad

Trending

After the historic win against Inter Milan, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol waxed lyrical about Enrique on social media. Posting a photo of the Spanish manager on Instagram, Puyol wrote:

"You are the best, Brother!!!! ❤️ @luisenrique_2121 Congratulations!!!!" (translated from Catalan by Google).

Ad

Puyol and Enrique were teammates during their time in Barcelona and on the Spanish national team. The two have shared the pitch in 117 matches across competitions, registering a solitary joint goal contribution.

With the win against Inter Milan, Enrique became only the second manager to achieve the historic treble with two sides. He had previously achieved the feat with Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the 2014-15 season. The only other manager to have completed the European treble twice is his compatriot Pep Guardiola.

Ad

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta hails Luis Enrique

FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Legendary Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta raved about Luis Enrique in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports (published on May 31). Enrique has played with Iniesta both as a teammate and a manager. The two were part of the legendary La Blaugrana side that bagged the treble in 2014-15.

Ad

Speaking about Luis Enrique's contribution to the treble-winning Barca side, Iniesta said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"He is a special coach. I have known him as a team-mate and as a coach and he has a unique talent. He is an incredible worker. He knows how to transmit his ideas to others, he knows how to convince. And he has very clear ideas about how he wants to play."

Iniesta played 123 games under the tutelage of manager Luis Enrique, scoring five goals and creating 17 more. The World Cup winner also shared the pitch with Enrique for Barca during the 2003-04 season. In all, they played five games, registering a single joint goal contribution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More