Barcelona legend David Villa picks his favourite between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City man Erling Haaland

Former Barcelona striker David Villa has made his pick between PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland.

Both Mbappe and Haaland are widely regarded as two of the best young strikers in the game and are in the midst of fabulous seasons in club football. Mbappe, 25, has 26 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions, while the 23-year-old Haaland has 19 goals and five assists in 22 outings across competitions.

In a fun 'this or that' segment with GOAL, Villa's response to Mbappe or Haaland was:

"Mbappe"

The former Spain international's other reponses were as follows:

Messi or Ronaldo?: "Messi"

Bicycle goal or long-range goal?: "Bicycle goal"

Vacation in Marbella or Paris?: "Marbella"

Jazz or pop?: "Pop"

Summer or winter? "Summer"

The 42-year-old - who last played for Vissel Kobe in Japan - scored nearly 350 goals in 666 games for eight different clubs. He also struck 59 times for Spain in 98 games, winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has achieved success with both club and country, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and six Ligue 1 titles. Haaland won the continental treble with City last season.

How have Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland fared for their current clubs?

Kylian Mbappe (2L) and Erling Haaland (3L)

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been solid performers for their current clubs.

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017, is their all-time top scorer with 238 goals and 102 assists in 285 games across competitions. Haaland, who arrived at City in the summer of 2022, has 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 games across competitioms.

Both stars enjoyed prolific campaigns last season. While Mbappe had 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions, Haaland produced a stunning 52-goal season, which played a key role in City's maiden continental treble.