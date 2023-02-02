Barcelona legend Gerard Pique booed at awards ceremony after bitter break-up with Shakira

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique was reportedly booed at a recent awards ceremony over his highly publicized separation with pop star Shakira. The World Cup winner has been widely criticized for allegedly cheating on the Colombian singer and causing their separation.

According to the Daily Star, the World Cup winner was jeered by spectators at the Esland Awards ceremony in Mexico. The award ceremony was organized by Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer The Grefg and celebrated content creators from Spain, Latin America and Andorra.

The ceremony was hosted in Mexico City on Sunday, with Pique making a remote appearance via Twitch. However, it seems public opinion is firmly behind the Waka Waka singer as Pique was on the receiving end of a hostile reception from the audience as soon as he appeared.

Pique and Shakira, who ended their 11-year relationship in June 2022, have been embroiled in a custody battle over their two sons, Milan and Sasha, resulting in the pop star and the children relocating to Miami.

She has continued to make veiled jabs at Pique and his new partner, Clara Chia Marti, in her recent songs - most notably in the track "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53".

Some of the lyrics of the song include: “I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In response to her lyrics, the Barcelona legend has retaliated by driving a Twingo and securing a sponsorship deal with Casio. With the ongoing tension between the two, it is expected that the situation will only further intensify.

Shakira reveals how she foud out Pique was cheating on her

Shakira reportedly discovered that Gerard Pique was cheating on her due to an empty jar of jam in the refrigerator. She had been away from home for several days and found an empty jar upon her return, which made her suspicious.

She knew that neither the former defender nor their children enjoyed the spread, leading her to believe that her partner had been unfaithful.

Despite not directly confirming the story in public, the Colombian singer alluded to checking the refrigerator during an interview with This Morning, suggesting that the rumor was indeed true.

Later, on Univision's 'El Gordo y la Flaca' (via Marca), she confirmed Pique's cheating by revealing that she had hired a private detective agency to investigate.

