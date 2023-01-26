Barcelona legend Gerard Pique goes official with new girlfriend Clara Chia on Instagram after Shakira breakup

Barcelona great Gerard Pique has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Clara Chia, after his breakup with Shakira last year. The Spaniard posted an image of the two new lovers on his social media account.

Pique didn't bother adding a caption to the picture as it was worth a thousand words. The upload comes just weeks after his ex released a new single that launched an attack on the former Barca defender and his new girlfriend.

The 35-year-old split with Shakira, 45, in June 2022 after spending 12 years together. Rumors of infidelity ensued following the former couple's announcement. However, Pique was soon noticed with Clara Chia as the relationship between the two appeared to be growing.

His new girlfriend is a 23-year-old PR student employed by the legendary defender's event production company Kosmos. A source told the Sun:

"Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening."

The Barcelona legend's decision to make his new relationship public also comes following reports that Shakira has started constructing a wall to separate her house from Pique's parents' house.

Barcelona great Gerard Pique names Shakira's new diss track as his favorite Bizzarap song

Gerard Pique reacted to Shakira's diss track.

The back and forth between Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and Shakira shows no signs of slowing down. Her single 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' did big numbers on YouTube, becoming the most-watched Latin music video within 24 hours.

The song which seemingly takes aim at the way Pique lives his life as well as his new relationship with Clara Chia has been met with critical acclaim. In fact, the former Manchester United defender seems to be a fan of the song.

He was asked in an interview which Bizzarap tune is his favorite, to which he jokingly responded:

"I don't know, I don't know the name of his songs... But the most recent one (Shakira's diss track to Piqué)." *laughs*

The Colombian pop star sings interesting lyrics throughout, including the following, which is believed to be a dig at 23-year-old Clara Chia:

“I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio... A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

