Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o’s daughter wants him to be jailed over failure to pay €90,000 child support

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o could be facing prison time after failing to pay her daughter Erika de Rosario a monthly alimony of €1,400 for five years.

Erika, 22, was born to Eto'o's former partner Adileusa de Rosario. The Cameroonian football legend, the current president of his country's football federation, dated Adileusa during his time as a Real Madrid player in the 90s.

However, Eto'o finally recognised his daughter in February 2022. He was supposed to pay a monthly alimony to her, as her financial condition is not sound.

While Eto'o lives a life of abundance, he didn't pay the alimony to his daughter for five years, meaning he's almost €90,000 due. Erika's lawyer, Fernando Osuna, said (as per El Diario de Sevilla):

"He owes more than five years of pension to his daughter and continues to defy justice. Erika's economy is fragile, while Eto'o lives in luxury."

Osuna added:

"He could be judged with the aggravating circumstance of abuse of power, given his economic superiority over Erika."

The trial regarding the case will take place in Madrid, Osuna said, as the former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o find himself in hot water.

Which big clubs did former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o play for?

Samuel Eto'o is currently grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, he was a phenomenal striker during his playing days and represented some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Eto'o played for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Everton in his illustrious professional career. He was a part of the Inter team that won the UEFA Champions League as part of a continental treble in the 2009-10 season.

Eto'o scored 364 goals and provided 117 assists in 728 games in his career. The Cameroonian also represented his national team 118 times, netting 56 goals, and will go down as one of the best strikers in modern football.

Poll : 0 votes